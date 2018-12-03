This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mental health of migrants detained under Australian 'offshore processing policy' equivalent to 'victims of torture'

Médecins Sans Frontières said the mental health of migrants on Nauru is the worst it has seen.

By Adam Daly Monday 3 Dec 2018, 10:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,132 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4373206
Protesters hold up signs during a rally demanding the resettlement of kids held on Nauru outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Protesters hold up signs during a rally demanding the resettlement of kids held on Nauru outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.
Protesters hold up signs during a rally demanding the resettlement of kids held on Nauru outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEW DATA FROM Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has shown that the mental health among refugees and asylum seekers detained on the island nation Nauru is among the most severe ever seen by the medical NGO.

According to the recent report by MSF, of the 208 asylum seekers that it treated on Nauru, 60% had suicidal thoughts while 30% had attempted suicide. These figures include children as young as 9-years-old. 

“The mental health suffering we measured in Nauru is among the worst we have ever seen, including in projects providing care for victims of torture,” MSF said in a statement. 

MSF had provided free psychological and psychiatric treatment to Nauruan nationals as well as refugees and asylum seekers sent to the island under the Australian policy of ‘offshore processing’ for 11 months, before being asked to leave by the Nauruan government in October of this year. 

Under a policy meant to deter asylum-seekers from reaching Australia by boat, Canberra sends arrivals to remote Pacific camps on Nauru and Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island for processing, barring them from ever resettling in Australia.

This policy is directly related to the high level of mental health distress, MSF says. 

The way in which Australia administers its resettlement policies is widely perceived as opaque and unjust, adding to people’s sense they have no control over their lives; a perception that was associated with major psychiatric diagnoses.

Almost two-thirds of MSF’s 208 refugee and asylum seeker patients were diagnosed with moderate or severe depression, while a total of 12 adult and children patients were affected by resignation syndrome, a rare psychiatric condition where people enter a semi-comatose state, unable to drink or eat.

23% of refugee and asylum seeker patients had reported experiencing violence on Nauru. MSF’s data shows that these patients were more likely to require psychiatric hospitalisation, although this was not always possible because there were insufficient beds.

Nauruan patients

“Our Nauruan patients’ mental health improved in a way that was not mirrored in our asylum seeker and refugee patients, despite receiving the same quality of care. This illustrates that living under a policy of indefinite processing creates a perpetual state of despair, making it impossible for asylum seekers and refugees to recover,” Dr Stewart Condon, MSF Australia President said. 

The current mental health crisis on Nauru is tragically predictable. After five years of arbitrary deprivation of liberty, the situation is desperate. The Australian government must stop this brutal policy and immediately evacuate all refugees and asylum seekers from Nauru, as well as Manus island. There is no time to waste.

The report found that MSF’s Nauruan patients overall had extremely poor mental health. At the initial assessment, 31% of them were identified as requiring psychiatric hospitalisation while 95% of them were recommended for follow-up treatment.

A total of 17 (27%) of MSF’s Nauruan patients appeared to have been neglected in term of medical care, mainly due to a lack of available mental healthcare prior to MSF’s arrival.

Almost one-third of Nauruan patients reported having experienced traumatic events, particularly domestic violence and sexual violence.

“The medical data we release today confirms the heart-breaking reality that I witnessed on Nauru,” Dr Christine Rufener, MSF Mental Health Activities Manager said. 

Every day I worried which of my patients might attempt to take their own lives because after five years of waiting people had lost all sense of hope.

MSF has said that the Nauruan health system is ill-equipped to manage the current mental health crisis on the island.

“The system is under-resourced, with no inpatient facilities at the Republic of Nauru hospital and insufficient mental health staffing,” the report said. 

While MSF doctors recorded an improvement in the mental health of more than half of the Nauruan locals, they only saw an improvement in 11% of the asylum seeker and refugee patients. 

The medical NGO is now calling for an end to Australia’s offshore processing policy and the immediate evacuation of all asylum seekers and refugees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Ireland was right to join the euro?
    60,696  130
    2
    		Family very concerned for woman who has been missing since Saturday
    44,438  1
    3
    		Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    43,074  0
    Fora
    1
    		How Dental Care Ireland is plotting to become the country's biggest dentistry chain
    358  0
    2
    		‘It’s part of the digital age’: How companies are dealing with online employee reviews
    290  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you believe anonymous online reviews for employers?
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		First ever female Ballon D'Or winner asked if she knows how to 'twerk' after stirring acceptance speech
    25,298  32
    2
    		Here's what you need to know about Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying opponents
    17,659  11
    3
    		Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    16,619  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here viewers think the show is fixed
    27,170  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande covered up Pete Davidson tattoo with tribute to Mac Miller... it's The Dredge
    17,140  1
    3
    		8 Irish mammy Instagram accounts that people are obsessed with
    8,524  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    Kerry farmer jailed for five years over manslaughter of neighbour with teleporter
    GARDAí
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    Appeal for witnesses to rush hour hit-and-run in Kildare
    Gardaí seize 320 cannabis plants at 'sophisticated' Monaghan growhouse
    DUBLIN
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Supporters of English language teachers protest at school after sudden closure
    Former site of Apollo House sold for over €50 million
    Irish Rail and Luas record over 100 instances of tram and train 'surfing' in past four years
    FRANCE
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    Frenchman (72) at centre of Nobel Literature Prize scandal jailed for rape by appeals court
    The yellow vests: Dozens block fuel depot as PM to meet with protesters

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie