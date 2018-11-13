Body of elderly man discovered following house fire at property in south Dublin

The fire happened at a property near Merrion Gates in Booterstown

The fire happened at a property near Merrion Gates in Booterstown

THE BODY OF an elderly man has been discovered following a fire at a property in south Dublin.

The fire started at an address at Merrion Road near Booterstown at around 3 o’clock this afternoon.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed to TheJournal.ie that units from Donnybrook and DFB headquarters in Townsend Street were called to the scene at 3.10pm.

“On arrival, there was a substantial fire in progress,” the spokesman said.

“Following a search of the premises, the remains of a man were discovered. Unfortunately, the man has passed away.”

The spokesman added that the fire was later extinguished, but that the man’s remains were left at the scene, which is now under control of An Garda Siochána.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman confirmed that the body belonged to an elderly male, and that investigators believed that the cause of fire was not suspicious.