The mild, dry January's coming to an end as cold rainy weather sweeps in

THE WEATHER’S SET to turn cold and unsettled this week, as cooler air sweeps in from mid-week.

It’s set to stay mild today and tomorrow, becoming more unsettled from Tuesday night.

A cold front will sweep southeastwards across Ireland bringing rain to most areas, Met Éireann says. Much colder air will move in as the rain clears with the risk of frost towards dawn.

It will feel noticeably colder on Wednesday, with temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees and a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Temperatures will drop as low as minus two in some areas overnight on Wednesday. Early frost will clear on Thursday morning to leave good spells of winter sunshine.

Another cold day on Thursday then with temperatures between 4 and 7 degrees.

Friday is expected to be a cloudy and wet day with showery outbreaks of rain.

It looks set to stay chilly this weekend with occasional rain.