It's going to be a wet and very windy day tomorrow

FRIDAY’S WEATHER LOOKS set to be severe as Met Éireann predicts “a wet and very windy day”.

Although tonight will be mainly dry, winds will pick up overnight with rain expected to reach the West coast by dawn.

Southeast winds will increase to become strong with gales, or strong gales, along coasts bringing potentially “severe and damaging gusts”.

Rain will spread to all areas during the morning and will turn heavy for a time.

Rain in the west and southwest will clear to heavy showers later in the afternoon and winds will ease somewhat with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees predicted tomorrow.

Saturday’s weather looks more settled with showers confined to more western parts of the country and mostly dry weather in the east.

Sunny spells and showers are likely on Sunday while many eastern areas will stay dry.