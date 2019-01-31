This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Éireann says it is 'looking at ways' to include Northern Ireland in future weather alerts

Warnings for Northern Ireland are currently covered by the UK Met Office.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 6,998 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4470770
The current Status Yellow warning is only valid for counties in the Republic of Ireland
Image: Met.ie
The current Status Yellow warning is only valid for counties in the Republic of Ireland
The current Status Yellow warning is only valid for counties in the Republic of Ireland
Image: Met.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS confirmed that it is considering the inclusion of counties north of the border when it issues national weather warnings in future.

It follows calls for the national forecaster to include Northern Ireland when it issues weather alerts, with warnings currently valid for areas in the Republic of Ireland only.

While localised Met Éireann forecasts cover the entire island of Ireland, warnings for Northern Ireland are covered by the UK Met Office.

However, a spokesman for Department of Housing on behalf of the forecaster said today that it is was “looking at ways” to incorporate alerts issued by its UK counterpart for the six counties in future.

“Warnings are essential to advise people of forecasted severe weather, help protect life and property and as such need to be issued with a single authoritative voice,” the spokesman said, adding that the current system was developed in line with best practice.

The news was welcomed by Sinn Féin senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, the party’s spokesman on North-South Integration, who said that warnings should “know no borders” because weather did not either.

“The absence of weather warnings for the North being included on their public output … has caused much controversy and frustration in recent times,” he said.

“Not least given the increasing levels of adverse weather events which are becoming a worryingly more regular reality for people.

“All we needed here was some ‘Blue Sky Thinking’ and credit to Met Éireann who have today indicated they are up for that.”

Ó Donnghaile added that it was important that public services should accurately reflect situations across the entire island of Ireland, particularly at a time that people were “deeply concerned” about the return of a border on the island.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A tremendous loss': Tributes paid to priest who died in 'freak accident' at Laois parochial house
    90,087  21
    2
    		HSE to investigate alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at Dublin maternity hospital
    69,542  81
    3
    		Colder than Antarctica: People told to stay home in a dozen states as big freeze grips America
    60,994  59
    Fora
    1
    		'It's not just a man and his dog': Echelon's boss says negative 'myths' surround data centres
    280  0
    2
    		In the face of Brexit, Donegal fintech startup Cerebreon remains bullish on the UK
    139  0
    3
    		Most Christmas shoppers bought at least one gift online - but probably not through an Irish store
    65  0
    The42
    1
    		Another twist in the Premier League title race as Liverpool frustrated by Leicester
    36,222  91
    2
    		Henshaw's positional switch, Murray returns and more talking points
    25,118  67
    3
    		'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    24,588  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A debate over dog handling has broken out after last night's Operation Transformation
    6,632  0
    2
    		Beyoncé is giving free gig tickets to a fan for life if they go vegan... it's The Dredge
    3,072  0
    3
    		Ole Henriksen is coming to Boots - here are the hero products you need to pick up
    2,809  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Taxi driver who stole €75k off elderly customer with dementia jailed for two years
    Taxi driver who stole €75k off elderly customer with dementia jailed for two years
    Molly and Tom Martens begin appeal against Jason Corbett murder convictions
    Bouncer found guilty of manslaughter of Galway publican who was beaten and bound in ladies toilet
    HSE
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    National Children's Hospital Project 'highly unlikely’ to come in under €2 billion
    HSE to investigate alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at Dublin maternity hospital
    DUBLIN
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main
    'Residents are really pissed off': Dublin City Council plans expansion of city parking zones into suburbs
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    Dublin's Suffolk Street to be pedestrianised for six weeks starting Saturday
    Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie