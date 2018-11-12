Wrap up warm ... Thundery showers, hail and spot flooding expected over coming days

WELL, THE BAD weather is here to stay as thundery showers, hail and spot flooding is forecast over the coming days.

Met Éireann has said that this morning will be mostly dry in north Leinster and east Ulster, but scattered showers affecting western and southern counties will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Some of the showers are expected to be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail.

Further showers and cold conditions are expected to develop tonight, with temperatures dropping to between 2 and 6 degrees.

Showers will become widespread today, some heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in mostly moderate southerlies, fresh and gusty along south & west coasts. pic.twitter.com/WG4rTcqixn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 12, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Again, tomorrow is due to start off mostly dry and bright across the eastern half of the country. However, it will become breezy and cloudy in the afternoon, as outbreaks of rain move in from the west.

Heavy rain is forecast tomorrow night, especially in western and southern coastal counties.

Met Éireann has warned that spot flooding is likely, particularly on high ground.

The rain is expected to continue into Wednesday, with outbreaks of drizzle. The forecaster said it will be heavy in places with spot flooding likely in parts of the west and south.

However, the rain is due to ease off and become lighter and patchier throughout the day and longer drier intervals will develop.

Looking forward to Thursday, occasional rain and drizzle is forecast in parts of the east and south, but a lot of dry weather is also expected with occasional bright spells.