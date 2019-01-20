Temperatures to drop to -2 degrees as hail, sleet and snow forecast next week

THE COLD WEATHER is set to continue into next week, with sub-zero temperatures, hail, sleet and snow forecast.

Met Éireann says today will remain dry, with bright and sunny spells in the afternoon.

Tonight will be very cold, with widespread frost and a risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will drop to between minus 2 degrees and 2 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow morning, the forecaster says, will be mainly dry with frost clearing quickly.

However, outbreaks of rain are expected to develop along the west and southwest coasts by late morning, moving eastwards during the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will range between 4 and 8 degrees, being coldest in Ulster.

Conditions are set to get worse tomorrow night, as scattered shows continue to move in across the country from the Atlantic.

Some of the showers are due to be heavy and possibly thundery, turning increasingly wintry overnight, falling as a mixture of rain, hail, sleet and snow. This will produce a heightened risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will again drop to between minus 2 degrees and 2 degrees Celsius.

Conditions look like they will be similar moving into Tuesday, will sunny spells and widespread showers.

The showers will continue to be wintry in nature, falling again as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet.

Showers will become increasingly confined to western and northern coasts on Tuesday night and long clear spells will develop. However, there is still a risk of further wintry falls, mostly for inland Ulster, Met Éireann says.