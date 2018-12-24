Murder, assault and drug offences: Over 1,200 Irish people arrested by Met Police this year

OVER 1,200 IRISH people were arrested by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year.

Data released to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information provides a breakdown of the offences people were arrested for from 1 January to 19 October 2018 – a total of 1,278.

One Irish person was arrested for murder, one was arrested for attempted murder and 15 were arrested for making a murder threat.

A total of 13 Irish people were arrested for rape so far this year, while one was arrested for attempted rape. A further 15 were arrested for sexual offences.

Meanwhile, eight Irish people were arrested for harassment, and three were arrested for indecent exposure.

Last year, a total of 1,762 Irish people were arrested by the Met Police up until 31 October of that year.

Most common offences

Similar to last year, the most common offence was assault, with 145 Irish people arrested for common assault.

Wanted on warrant was the second most common offence at 103, followed by actual bodily harm (ABH) at 102.

In less common instances, but more usually, one person was arrested for begging and another was arrested for blackmail.

Drugs

In total, there was 87 separate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of which were broken down into specific crimes.

For example, there were nine separate listings for drug offences, as seen below.

In total, 56 Irish people were arrested for the above drug offences. The majority (31) were arrested for possession of class A drugs.

Last year, a total of 59 Irish people were arrested for drug offences.

Meanwhile, some 45 Irish people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, while one was arrested for being drunk and in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Driving offences

A total of 23 Irish people were arrested for having a positive breath test – down from 30 last year. A further three were arrested for refusing a breath test.

Nine Irish people were arrested for being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle, and four were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Three people were arrested for having no insurance and another two were arrested for vehicle tampering.

With reporting by Clíodhna Russell