Saturday 19 January, 2019
Mexico fuel-pipe blaze death toll rises to 66

The tragedy comes as the federal government is waging a highly publicised war on fuel theft.

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 2:03 PM
Soldiers guard the area where the explosion was recorded in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico
Image: Secretary of National Defense via PA Images
Soldiers guard the area where the explosion was recorded in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico
Soldiers guard the area where the explosion was recorded in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico
Image: Secretary of National Defense via PA Images

AN EXPLOSION AND fire has killed at least 66 people who were collecting fuel gushing from a leaking pipeline in central Mexico, the Hidalgo state governor said.  

“The toll that we have until a few minutes ago… is 66 dead, while 76 are injured,” said the governor, Omar Fayad.

Scores of locals with jerry cans and buckets had been collecting gasoline that was gushing from a leaking pipeline when an explosion occurred, according to witnesses.

Video taken in the aftermath showed desperate people fleeing the scene, screaming for help, as the enormous fire lit up the night sky in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, 105 kilometres north of Mexico City.

“I went just to see what was happening, and then the explosion happened. I rushed to help people,” Fernando Garcia (47) told AFP.

“I had to claw through pieces of people who had already been burned to bits.”

The tragedy comes as the federal government is waging a highly publicised war on fuel theft, a problem that cost Mexico an estimated $3 billion in 2017.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador travelled to the scene in the early hours of this morning.

“I am deeply saddened by the suffering in Tlahuelilpan caused by the explosion of a pipeline,” the leftist leader wrote on Twitter.

“I call on the whole government to assist people there.”

Federal and state firefighters and ambulances run by state oil company Pemex rushed to help victims with burns and take the wounded to hospitals.

The flood of patients overflowed local clinics and hospitals, said AFP correspondents at the scene.

Security Minister Alfonso said around midnight that the fire had been brought under control.

Pemex said it was also responding to another fire at a botched pipeline tap in the central state of Queretaro, though in that case there were no victims.

Mexico is regularly rocked by deadly explosions at illegal pipeline taps, a dangerous but lucrative business whose players include powerful drug cartels and corrupt Pemex insiders.

Rampant fuel theft

The tragedy comes as anti-corruption crusader Lopez Obrador presses implementation of a controversial fuel theft prevention plan.

The government has shut off key pipelines until they can be fully secured and deployed the army to guard Pemex production facilities.

But the strategy to fight the problem led to severe gasoline and diesel shortages across much of the country, including Mexico City, forcing people to queue for hours – sometimes days – to fill up their vehicles.

The president, who took office on 1 December, has vowed to keep up the fight and asked Mexicans to be patient.

At the scene, some locals blamed the shortages for the tragedy.

“A lot of people arrived with their jerry cans, because of the gasoline shortages we’ve had,” said Martin Trejo (55), who was desperately searching for his son, one of those who had gone to collect the leaking fuel.

He also lashed out the army for failing to stop the looters. “These lives would have been saved if they had done their jobs to remove people and not let them get close. They never did anything.”

Under Lopez Obrador’s crackdown, authorities have opened 1,700 individual investigations for fuel theft and related money laundering.

Tanker trucks are being used to deliver fuel, but experts say there are not nearly enough of them.

Mexico City residents faced a second week of fuel shortages this week, though lines at service stations were shorter than the previous week.

Mexican bank Citibanamex estimated on Wednesday that the shortages would cost Latin America’s second-largest economy around $2 billion, “if conditions return to normal in the coming days”.

The roots of the fuel theft problem run deep in Mexico, where the practice – known locally as “huachicoleo,” or moonshining – is big business for some communities.

Lopez Obrador so far retains broad support: 89% of Mexicans back his crackdown, and his approval rating has even ticked up slightly, to 76%, according to a poll published on Monday by newspaper El Financiero.

© – AFP 2019 

