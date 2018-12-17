This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of Mexico's most active volcanoes has unleashed two enormous eruptions

The Popocatépetl volcano sent an enormous pillar of ash and smoke two kilometers into the air.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 17 Dec 2018, 12:45 PM
55 minutes ago 4,945 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399520
Popocatépetl, file photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Cristobal Garciaferro
Popocatépetl, file photo.
Popocatépetl, file photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Cristobal Garciaferro

MEXICO’S POPOCATÉPETL VOLCANO has roared into life erupting twice in the space of 12 hours.

The first blast was discharged on Saturday night when lava spewed out of the crater and a huge column of smoke and ash was sent two kilometers into the air.

The volcano erupted again in the early hours Sunday morning when another pillar of smoke surged into the sky.

Video footage of the eruptions shows streams of lava cascading down the side of the mountain.

The twin eruptions have prompted authorities to warn people to watch out for falling ash and to avoid the area if possible.

The snow-capped volcano, which regularly exhales these giant ash clouds, sits in the states of Puebla and Morelos in central Mexico. It’s only approximately 60 kilometers from Mexico City.

Known colloquially as El Popo, the volcano was dormant for around 50 years before erupting in 1994. It has regularly been venting ash and spurting lava for more than 20 years since.

In December 2000 it unleashed its largest eruption in 1,200 years, prompting a mass evacuation of the surrounding countryside.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    145,594  362
    2
    		There are now over 5,000 'property millionaires' in Ireland
    52,853  35
    3
    		A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    49,825  58
    Fora
    1
    		A no-nonsense guide to rolling out a workplace wellness scheme that works
    205  0
    2
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    60,677  67
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League
    47,977  42
    3
    		Shaqiri inspires Liverpool to first Anfield win over Man United since 2013
    37,833  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever
    6,375  4
    2
    		11 of the tackiest bags you'll probably want to buy
    4,276  0
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Laoise McGinn
    2,496  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after bronze statue stolen from Sligo church
    Gardaí investigating after bronze statue stolen from Sligo church
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    DUBLIN
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    CHRISTMAS
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    Quiz: Which of these strange Christmas traditions are real?
    Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever
    OPINION
    Opinion: Debunking the myth of the squeezed middle
    Opinion: Debunking the myth of the squeezed middle
    Opinion: The Irish state is a very bad parent - when its children turn 18 they often end up on the streets
    The Irish For: The word deatach, meaning smoke, also refers to the family huddled together around the fire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie