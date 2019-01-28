'I just want to find Tony for my children': Family appeal for man missing since 2002

THE FAMILY OF a man who went missing in Co Monaghan in 2002 are appealing for information about his disappearance.

Michael Anthony Lynch, known as Tony, was last seen walking down Fermanagh Street in Clones at 2pm on Sunday 6 January 2002.

He was working in Cavan at the time and when he failed to turn up for work his family became concerned.

He was reported missing on 9 January 2002.

Lynch was a 54-year-old father of four. He had moved from Magheraveely, Co Fermanagh to a flat in Clones, Co Monaghan two months before he went missing.

Speaking to RTÉ One’s Crimecall, his wife Angela Lynch recalled the day she went to his flat and realised he was missing.

“Every single thing he owned was in that flat. It was like he just went out to the shop and just didn’t come back,” she said.

17 years on, the family are still in the dark about what happened to him. Tonight on Crimecall, the family are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

His daughter Mary said: “Different things go through our head all the time about what could have happened. We just really need some answers.”

Lynch’s son Peter recalled some childhood memories of his father: “During the summertime, he used to take me to work with him. I’d dit up on the back of the digger all day with him.”

Angela Lynch said that her husband is always on their mind and in their hearts.

“I just want to find Tony for my children. This is their daddy, this is the person they loved very much. They will always look for their daddy, just like I want to find my husband, that will never change,” she said.

“All we want is the right to find him and to bring him home, that’s all we want.”

At the time of his disappearance, Lynch was driving a white Mitsubishi Galant with the registration number TIL 4670. The car has never been recovered and gardaí are also appealing for information about the whereabouts of his vehicle.