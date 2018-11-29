This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress over Russian business deal

The US president called Michael Cohen a “weak person” who is lying to get a lighter sentence.

By Associated Press Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 4:00 PM
2 hours ago 6,017 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4367114
Image: Go Nakamura
Image: Go Nakamura

Updated 1 hour ago

MICHAEL COHEN, US President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, made a surprise appearance before a federal judge in New York on today and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on an aborted project to build a Trump Tower in Russia.

Trump, in turn, called Cohen a “weak person” who is lying to get a lighter sentence.

Flanked by his lawyers, Cohen admitted making false statements about the project in 2017 to Senate and House intelligence committees, which at the time were investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Cohen told the judge he lied about the timing of the negotiations and other details to be consistent with Trump’s “political message.” Cohen and prosecutors referred to Trump as “individual one” throughout today’s proceedings and said he lied “to be loyal to Individual One.”

Among other lies, Cohen said he told Congress that all discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow had ended by January 2016, when they had actually continued until June of that year.

He said he also lied about his contacts with Russian officials and lied when he said he never agreed to travel to Russia in connection with the project and never considered asking Trump to travel to support the project.

Prosecutors said in a court complaint that Cohen had misled Congress to give a false impression that the Moscow project had ended before the Iowa caucus and first Republican presidential primary in 2016.

As he left the White House shortly after the court proceeding concluded, Trump called Cohen “a weak person”

“Michael Cohen is lying and he’s trying to get a reduced sentence,” Trump said.

Nothing said in court, or in associated court filings, addressed whether Trump or his aides had directed Cohen to mislead Congress.

The charges were brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the presidential election, not the prosecutors in New York who handled Cohen’s previous guilty plea in August to other federal charges involving his taxi businesses, bank fraud and his campaign work for Trump

Cohen’s lawyer, Guy Petrillo, said he would give the court a letter outlining how his client has cooperated with Mueller’s investigation.

Cohen declined to comment as he left the courthouse.

Reacting to the plea to the new charges, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Cohen “should be prosecuted to the extent of the law. That’s why we put people under oath.”

Cohen gave a statement to congressional committees last year saying the president’s company pursued a project in Moscow during the Republican primary but that the plan was abandoned “for a variety of business reasons.”

Cohen also said he sent an email to the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the potential deal.

In his statement, he said that he worked on the real estate proposal with Felix Sater, a Russia-born associate who he said claimed to have deep connections in Moscow.

The discussions about the potential development began after Trump had declared his candidacy. Cohen had said the talks ended when he determined that the project was not feasible.

Cohen had also disclosed that Trump was personally aware of the deal, signing a letter of intent and discussing it with Cohen on two other occasions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'You're a disgrace': Clashes in the Dáil over medicinal cannabis delay (and Leo breaks Dáil rules)
    77,946  106
    2
    		Weather warnings expire but heavy rain and wind forecast in the wake of Storm Diana
    71,955  18
    3
    		'No social or economic sense': IPRT criticise prison sentence after woman jailed for damaging a €1.50 tube of Pringles
    62,720  41
    Fora
    1
    		Two years after the 'double Irish' was shelved, Google used it to shift billions to Bermuda
    1,328  0
    2
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    841  0
    3
    		Ryanair is suing Irish officials over where the airline's staff are taxed
    636  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    50,542  53
    2
    		Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    33,336  79
    3
    		Botha puts differences with Stander aside to renew friendly rivalry at Munster
    22,619  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Chris Hughes has been commended for This Morning appearance
    13,081  0
    2
    		Poll: Where do you stand on the Beckham kiss backlash?
    10,155  8
    3
    		Once the heartthrob of the jungle, Nick Knowles' old fashioned views are less than lust-worthy
    4,309  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (34) due in court over fatal Monaghan crash
    Man (34) due in court over fatal Monaghan crash
    Man who touched woman with penis on Dublin Bus claimed he was urinating at the time, court hears
    Man (50) who threatened to put intimate images of ex-girlfriend on Facebook avoids jail
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    Four men arrested in relation to assault on referee after soccer match
    DUBLIN
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss
    Severe traffic at Dublin's Port Tunnel as motorists face rain and gridlock
    'Not a run-of-the-mill sighting': Dublin flips out as dolphin spotted swimming in the River Liffey
    AUSTRALIA
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Rugby Australia hang up on Jake White after Wallabies coach bid
    Australia's egg-laying duck-billed platypus population is under threat
    'The biggest cow in Australia, if not the world': Why Knickers the steer is captivating the planet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie