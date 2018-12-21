This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael D Higgins' Christmas message: 'Far too many people missing the security of home'

In his annual address, Higgins called for “a new commitment to social solidarity” both at home and abroad.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 21 Dec 2018, 7:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,903 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411021

Source: Áras an Uachtaráin/YouTube

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has called for a “renewed sense of solidarity” with the most vulnerable in society in his annual Christmas address. 

In his message, Higgins said that Christmas, “recalling as it does the birth of Christ…in the most humble of circumstances”, was a timely reminder to support those for whom “there is no room at the inn”. 

“In Ireland today, far too many of our people are missing the necessary securities of home. There are those who are concerned for their access to health services and education, for the right to voice their concerns and experience full participation in our Republic.”

“So as we recall our shared vulnerabilities this Christmas let us resolve to forge together a renewed sense of solidarity, one shaped to fit and encompass all our citizens.”

Higgins paid tribute to those working with the most vulnerable in Irish society, praising the work that has “marked them out as role models in life.”

It is from those groups and individuals we can take inspiration as we envision and build our shared future. 

The President raised global conflict and called on Irish citizens to show solidarity with those experiencing hardship abroad. 

“Today, many of our fellow citizens across the world live within the dark shadows of conflict, persecution, violence, injustice and poverty.”

“As global citizens we must never hesitate to raise our voice in union with those who pursue a more just world, making new connections with each other and with the vulnerable planet we all inhabit.”

Higgins also took the opportunity this year to pay tribute and send “special thanks” to peacekeepers abroad and to their families.

The President spoke of the origins of Christmas to reinforce his message. 

“We must also ensure there is room in our inn for those, who like Mary and Joseph two thousands years ago, have undertaken long and difficult journeys in search of safety and a future of hope.”

Hospitality, Higgins said, is the “great universal and unifying value that connects all of the faith systems and languages of the world” as he called on people to welcome migrants into Ireland. 

It is appropriate then that we should respond to the changing patterns of migration into our country in a spirit of openness and hospitality, welcoming and supporting those who wish for a better life or simply for a life free from fear.

Leaving behind “the dark days of mid-winter”, Higgins closed his speech calling for “a renewed commitment to social solidarity.”

“Let us ensure that all those who are vulnerable in Ireland and across the world do not walk alone but know that we are willing to travel beside them on their difficult journeys, their journeys of hope.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    81,253  123
    2
    		'I can't allow Ireland to be blamed here': Coveney says some UK politicians need reminder of Irish history
    52,385  98
    3
    		Gardaí investigating fire at KBC building in Dublin city centre
    35,548  161
    Fora
    1
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    372  0
    2
    		'We made mistakes when it came to funding. We could've ramped up the business even quicker'
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    24,897  44
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    23,610  5
    3
    		LIVE: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    16,985  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emily Atack was told she was 'no longer needed' a day before filming The Inbetweeners' reunion
    4,855  0
    2
    		Here's how much Michelle Obama's viral boots will set you back
    4,463  1
    3
    		It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are planning a "secret" wedding Down Under... it's The Dredge
    3,022  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    CORK
    Gardaí probe aggravated burglary in Cork after balaclava-wearing men break into house
    Gardaí probe aggravated burglary in Cork after balaclava-wearing men break into house
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Garda treating discovery of body in burning car as a personal tragedy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie