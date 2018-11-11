Michael D Higgins has been sworn in for a second term as President of Ireland

Michael D Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina, arrives at Dublin Castle - greeted by Táinaiste Simon Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Source: Niall Carson

MICHAEL D HIGGINS has been sworn in to begin his second term as President of Ireland, in a ceremony this evening at Dublin Castle.

The Presidential Standard was raised simultaneously at the castle and at Áras an Uachtaráin to mark Higgins entering the office.

He was sworn in by Chief Justice Frank Clarke before signing the Declaration of Office.

In a break with tradition, the ceremony was moved to this evening to allow Government officials to attend events marking the centenary of the end of World War One earlier.

The Taoiseach – who was in Paris earlier for Armistice commemorations – and other politicians arrived ahead of President Higgins, and the upper courtyard of Dublin Castle was lit up with floodlights as the evening’s proceedings played out.

Former presidents Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson, and defeated presidential candidates Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher and Joan Freeman were also amongst the guests.

Around 300 members of the Defence Forces are involved in this evening’s events, which will include an inspection by the President of a Guard of Honour.

Soprano Celine Byrne and members of traditional band The Gloaming were among the musical artists to perform at the ceremony.

The swearing-in – which took place in St Patrick’s Hall – was preceded by a brief inter-faith service. Leaders of the various Christian churches, in addition to representatives from the Jewish and Islamic faiths, all addressed the hall – as did a member of the Humanist Association of Ireland.

The Taoiseach then asked the Chief Justice to read the Declaration of Office to the President-elect.

Uachtarán @michaeldhiggins - signs the declaration read to him by the Chief Justice and receives his Presidential seal of office. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/bZMv6kfD1g — MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) November 11, 2018 Source: MerrionStreet.ie /Twitter

There was an ever-so-slight fluffing of his lines from Higgins as he began his responses to Justice Clarke – but the rest of the interaction proceeded as normal, and Army trumpeters sounded a fanfare after the newly sworn-in President signed his declaration.

The Taoiseach gave a brief speech, interrupted by applause several times, before President Higgins rose to give his own address.

Leo Varadkar, noting the reason the ceremony had been moved to the evening, said Higgins had the “values, sensitivities, and understanding” to appropriately represent Ireland as the decade of centenaries continued.

There was applause for Sabina Higgins as Varadkar paid tribute to “a wonderful partner and ambassador for Ireland at home and abroad over the past seven years”.

Varadkar also congratulated the couple’s children and there was – after a scattering of laughter – applause too for the presidential dogs.

Said Varadkar:

I think we should also acknowledge those who couldn’t join us today –for example, Bród and Síoda - who have nonetheless contributed greatly to life in Áras an Uachtaráin.

The President then began his speech.

This article will be updated.