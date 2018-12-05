This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former US security advisor Michael Flynn may not go to jail after giving 'substantial' evidence to Russia probe

Flynn admitted to lying about his contacts with Russians last year, following Trump’s November 2016 election.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 7:15 AM
56 minutes ago 2,873 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4376302
Former White House National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump Michael Flynn
Image: UPI/PA Images
Former White House National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump Michael Flynn
Former White House National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump Michael Flynn
Image: UPI/PA Images

ROBERT MUELLER HAS recommended that President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn should face no jail time due to his “substantial” cooperation with the ongoing Russia investigation.

The special prosecutor in charge of the probe into Russia election meddling probe said in a court filing that Flynn had helped in his and other unspecified federal criminal investigations.

Flynn admitted to lying about his contacts with Russians last year, following Trump’s November 2016 election victory and has been interviewed 19 times.

Mueller also told the Washington Federal court that despite his “serious” offense, the retired three-star general and former Pentagon intelligence chief had a strong record of military and public service.

The surprise recommendation came ahead of Flynn’s upcoming sentencing, which has been postponed four times over the past year.

Those postponements indicated that Flynn, who was once hostile to the investigation that threatens Trump and his inner circle, had possibly become a valuable witness.

Compromised

“Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range – including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration – is appropriate and warranted,” Mueller said in a memorandum to the court. 

Flynn’s was the first guilty plea secured by the Mueller investigation into alleged collusion between Trump’s election campaign and Russia.

His position as a top-level insider in the campaign, accompanying Trump to key events, making a keynote speech at the July 2016 Republican convention, and then taking hold of the White House national security apparatus in Trump’s first weeks in office, made him a potentially extremely valuable witness.

But many thought his own problems had likely compromised that value.

In an interview with investigators on 24 January, 2017, four days after Trump’s inauguration, Flynn lied about conversations he had the previous December with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergei Kislyak.

In those conversations, apparently recorded by US intelligence, Flynn appeared to be trying to undermine the policy of then-President Barack Obama by making separate political deals with Moscow.

Additional investigations

At the time, Obama was planning sanctions on Russia for its interference in the 2016 election.

Flynn urged the Russians not to retaliate, suggesting Trump would reverse the sanctions.

Within weeks, Flynn was forced to resign after it was alleged that he also had lied to top White House officials about his Kislyak talks.

Then in March 2018, in a second interview with the FBI, Flynn lied about the fact that before and after the election, he had a $530,000 lobbying contract on behalf of Turkey that he had not reported.

“At the time, the defendant was a national security advisor and surrogate for the Trump campaign who opined publicly on foreign policy and national security issues,” the sentencing memorandum noted.

Despite the light sentence recommendation, the memorandum gave no hint as to what Flynn had told the Mueller team about the operations of the Trump campaign and its Russia ties.

Mueller has identified numerous contacts, including efforts by Trump aides during 2016 to set up a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

In another surprise last week, Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen admitted that through the first half of 2016, even after Trump had secured the Republican nomination for president, he had top-level contacts with Moscow over a project to build a potentially 100-story Trump Tower in the Russian capital.

Mueller is also investigating a June 2016 meeting that top campaign staff, including chairman Paul Manafort, Trump’s son Donald Jr., and son-in-law Jared Kushner, had with a Russian lawyer who had offered dirt on Trump’s election opponent Hillary Clinton.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Met Éireann warns over possible 'stormy conditions' on Thursday
    45,263  14
    2
    		Poll: Should the UK parliament reverse Brexit?
    41,272  147
    3
    		'No one's changing the narrative here': Minister responds to criticism from Fr Peter McVerry
    39,947  85
    Fora
    1
    		Applegreen built a fuel station exactly where it said a rival's plan would cause traffic chaos
    1,053  0
    2
    		Eir has accused ComReg of breaking EU laws in its clampdown on costly helplines
    208  0
    3
    		Tech behemoths are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    41  0
    The42
    1
    		Why Ada Hegerberg, the first-ever female Ballon d'Or winner, could be set to boycott the 2019 World Cup
    35,906  38
    2
    		'A disgusting thing to say' - Carsley rejects claim about his role with the English FA
    33,241  15
    3
    		Kearney: 'I'm going to play after the World Cup but no further down the road as to where'
    24,550  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Travis Scott responded to allegations he has cheated on Kylie Jenner... it's The Dredge
    8,247  0
    2
    		Pete Davidson's Instagram post on suicide should be a warning to every one of us
    7,567  0
    3
    		Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran's latest outfits sparked debate about the different expectations we have for men and women
    7,578  9

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    Family of farmer killed by neighbour with teleporter: 'Another case of victim blaming...justice was not served'
    Former charity director who admitted to stealing over €1 million rushed to hospital
    GARDAí
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    GSOC launches inquiry after garda discharges firearm injuring man in Longford
    FRANCE
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    COURT
    Man who went on the run during his sexual assault trial jailed for seven years despite not being found
    Man who went on the run during his sexual assault trial jailed for seven years despite not being found
    Man who left pensioner lying “helpless” on the ground after robbing her handbag jailed
    Kerry farmer jailed for five years over manslaughter of neighbour with teleporter

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie