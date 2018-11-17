This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'

Martin was responding after Fine Gael aimed barbs at Fianna Fáil at its Ard Fheis earlier today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 8:01 PM
1 hour ago 3,979 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345311
Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fáil President's Dinner this evening.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fáil President's Dinner this evening.
Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fáil President's Dinner this evening.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has accused Fine Gael of seeking to destabilise their own government and told them not to give his party “any lectures about responsible politics or the need for stability”.

It comes following bullish rhetoric from the Fine Gael Ard Fheis earlier today, where Tánaiste Simon Coveney saying “we are ready” for a general election. 

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ruled out an election before Christmas later on, he did reserve some stinging criticism for Fianna Fáil during his key-note speech.

“We all know the Fianna Fáil motto:  ‘when we have it, we spend it’,” he said. “We all know where that led us. And we’re not going back.”

He also had a personal swipe at Martin’s expense, saying: “I said it’s not easy negotiating with the Fianna Fáil front bench. Just ask Micheál Martin.”

Both parties are in talks at the moment to try to secure an extension of the confidence and supply agreement, which has seen Fianna Fáil choosing not to vote against the minority Fine Gael government to get key votes through, such as the last three Budgets.

In his speech at the Fianna Fáil president’s dinner this evening, Martin took a swipe of his own at Fine Gael, when referencing the housing crisis.

“At times it has seemed that the more photographs we see of the Taoiseach and his favourite minister in hard hats the less they are actually doing,” he said.

12 months ago at his last party conference the Taoiseach announced “the plan is working”. He even claimed that the homelessness figures had turned a corner and were getting better.
Yet today there are 800 more children homeless than there were on the day the Taoiseach took up office. Despite the ongoing efforts to massage the figures, there are almost 10,000 people homeless today.

Martin also attacked the government’s record in areas such as the national broadband plan and health, saying that Varadkar had launched an “outrageous attack” on doctors, nurses and other frontline staff. 

On Brexit, Martin said that Fianna Fáil had committed not to bringing down the government because of the “very sensitive moment” currently in that process.

“There has to be an urgent redoubling of Brexit preparations or we risk missing our opportunity to minimise the impact of the UK’s Brexit mess,” the Fianna Fáil leader said. 

Addressing party colleagues, he added that the party always “learns to respond to the challenges of new generations and we remain committed to this”. 

With reporting from Christina Finn 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    89,009  233
    2
    		'Ireland would like to help': Irish government open to asylum application from Asia Bibi
    49,468  52
    3
    		Torture, petrol bombs and 'garda rats': On the frontline of Drogheda's gang feud
    45,350  45
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    660  0
    2
    		This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
    354  0
    3
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    234  0
    The42
    1
    		LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    79,992  84
    2
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    39,434  65
    3
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    31,629  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian, Vogue Williams, and Pippa O'Connor... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,833  0
    2
    		7 high-profile women talk about their experience of imposter syndrome
    3,258  3
    3
    		Poll: Which exercise do you dread the most during your work-out?
    3,138  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    GARDAí
    Heroin worth over â¬2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    PSNI
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Family pay tribute to 'incredible personality' of woman murdered in Fermanagh as man appears in court
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie