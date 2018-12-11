This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's gone and he needn't have been gone': Mick Wallace gives impassioned speech about suicide

Wexford, where the TD is from, has the highest suicide rate in the country.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 9:56 PM
1 hour ago 16,976 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4389454
Mick Wallace
Image: Screengrab/Oireachtas.ie
Mick Wallace
Mick Wallace
Image: Screengrab/Oireachtas.ie

MICK WALLACE HAS asked for more funding for mental health services in Wexford, which has the highest suicide rate in the country.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Independents 4 Change TD said he doesn’t “personalise” the issue or “blame any one minister”. However, he said action must be taken.

He spoke about a man he “had a pint with … a few weeks before he died”, adding: “He’s gone and he needn’t have been gone.”

Wallace also said he’s aware of a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who died by suicide in Wexford in the last month.

“The people of Wexford will tell you that the services are not there for them, they’re watching young people die. There isn’t the help that they need there for them.

“Wexford has the highest suicide rate in the country, there’s a serious problem … something has to give,” he stated. 

‘We have to take action’

Responding, junior minister Finian McGrath said he accepted what Wallace was saying, noting that the suicide rate in Wexford in recent years has been 11.1 per 100,000 of the population, while the national average is 8.8 per 100,000.

I absolutely totally agree with you that we have to do something in relation to this particular issue, and the fact that you mentioned a 13-year-old an a 15-year-old actually makes the other situation even worse.

McGrath said he would raise the issue with Jim Daly, Minister of State for Mental Health, adding that the Department of Health and HSE “will continue to enhance the policies and services to reduce the incidence of suicide in ireland”.

“We have to take action, suicide is a very serious problem, we can’t afford to be losing young people,” McGrath stated. 

Need help? Support is available:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

A list of HSE and HSE-funded services can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    82,127  0
    2
    		Gardaí on alert as Kinahan target released from prison
    64,766  37
    3
    		Strasbourg shooting: Two dead and 12 injured at Christmas market as suspect remains at large
    62,515  93
    Fora
    1
    		Digitalisation could lead to nearly 50,000 job ‘losses’. Here’s why the government isn't worried
    253  0
    2
    		Galway medtech firm WhiteSwell has secured $30m for its heart failure treatment device
    115  0
    3
    		After five years and more than €6m, Nephin Whiskey will finally start production
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		'All I could see was hankies. I was crying, crying, crying. I had to f**k the thing away'
    44,046  1
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    34,917  47
    3
    		Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    20,169  51
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Harry Redknapp is under fire for comments he made about Emily Atack's appearance ...it's The Dredge
    29,337  0
    2
    		Are we really surprised that Nicki Minaj is now dating a convicted sex offender?
    6,359  1
    3
    		Chris O'Dowd gave an impromptu ukulele performance with schoolkids in Dublin Airport today
    6,337  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Man who sexually assaulted partner while under investigation for raping her receives four-year sentence
    Convicted paedophile sentenced to life in prison for double murder of 9 year-old girls in 1986
    Man and woman released without charge after Dublin quays stabbing
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Man arrested over death of another man in Meath
    Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted
    Man in critical condition after four-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Man arrested after camper van fire on Howth pier
    Gardaí investigating alleged rape of woman in Dublin city
    Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car
    EU
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    Coveney says there's 'a lot of pushing and shoving' going on in relation to Brexit, but the EU has Ireland's back
    We're in Brexit limbo - so what could possibly happen next?
    'Put it back!': Labour MP ejected from House of Commons after taking ceremonial mace

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie