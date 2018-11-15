Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore hit by Windows ransomware attack

THE HSE HAS revealed that IT systems at Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly have been hit by a ransomware attack.

In a statement this evening, the executive confirmed that the Laboratory Information System (LIS) and associated infrastructure at the hospital suffered a Windows ransomware attack on Wednesday.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that prevents users from accessing their system or personal files, demanding a ransom payment in order to regain access to them.

The hospital said it has been assured that the attack was an isolated incident and that there was no evidence of contagion in the wider health service beyond the initial attack.

The facility has also been working in conjunction with the HSE to restore the system and re-instate a functional Laboratory Information System securely.

“There has been no impact on patient care and business continuity plans are in operation until the full system is restored,” a spokeswoman said.

The executive added that the Data Protection Commission has been notified about the incident as a precautionary measure.