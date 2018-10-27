This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Agency nurses 'paid over €10,000 more a year than public staff'

The INMO said “the public sector simply isn’t offering the going rate for the job”.

By Aisling O'Rourke Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 2:56 PM
2 hours ago 4,118 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4309347
The INMO has said agencies are offering nurses and midwives 20% higher pay than the HSE.
Image: Shutterstock/Thaiview
The INMO has said agencies are offering nurses and midwives 20% higher pay than the HSE.
The INMO has said agencies are offering nurses and midwives 20% higher pay than the HSE.
Image: Shutterstock/Thaiview

NURSING REPRESENTATIVE BODY the INMO has claimed agency nurses are being offered wages at 20% more than their public sector counterparts.

The figure is contained in a new report released by the union today, which it said explains why 94% of its  members have rejected the government’s pay offers. 

The group which represents nurses and midwives has said it is clear evidence “that public sector pay in nursing and midwifery is below the real market rate, which in turn is driving the difficulties in recruiting and retaining nurses and midwives in Ireland’s public health service”.

The union said it amounts to an extra €13,000  a year for a newly qualified nurse, which for senior staff the figure is closer to €10,000.

The INMO has identified Xtra Nursing Agency as one of those offering at least 20% higher than public sector pay. It said the agency is also offering increments for nurses in their first five years of working. 

Scottish Nursing Guild is also said to pay 20% more than the public sector wage. 

The body  said their research explains why agency midwives and nursing staff cost the HSE over €1.4m per week. The HSE uses agencies to cover staffing gaps in the health service, which the INMO argues are primarily caused by low pay in the sector.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said ”the public sector simply isn’t offering the going rate for the job. There is now a pay gap of 20% between staff doing the same work, at the same time, in the same hospital”.

It’s time to face facts. Our public health service cannot hire enough nurses and midwives on these wages. They’re simply not paying the market rate. 

The union has been campaigning for a 12% pay rise for its members, however that’s been ruled out by the commission on public pay.

Ní Sheaghdha said until “the government meet with us directly to negotiate realistic pay rates, our health service will continue to be understaffed and waiting lists will only grow longer”.

The warning comes as the health service prepares for the traditionally busy winter period, with staffing shortages leading to difficulties in the number of beds hospitals can open. 

In May 9,091 admitted patients spent time waiting on a bed according to the INMO. The union is warning the situation will get worse if the recruitment and retention issues are not dealt with through a significant hike in pay.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    123,040  441
    2
    		LIVEBLOG: Over half of results in and Michael D Higgins is within reach of record win
    69,793  117
    3
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    60,375  107
    Fora
    1
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    156  0
    2
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    72  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    24,187  8
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    23,404  12
    3
    		Connacht claw back 14-point deficit, but suffer dramatic late loss to Ospreys
    20,749  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj is the last person who should be considered a feminist, despite her 'empowering' Little Mix collab
    6,511  4
    2
    		Poll: Is it ever okay to jilt someone at the altar?
    5,399  3
    3
    		6 things to do at home as the weather turns to shit this weekend
    3,437  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Two men awarded settlements after being unlawfully imprisoned by a judge for two nights
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    10 more schools inspected over potential structural problems
    Schools shut due to structural defects are to partially reopen after midterm break
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    FIANNA FáIL
    Bord na MÃ³na expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs
    Bord na Móna expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs
    Poll: Should the confidence and supply agreement be renewed or would you rather an election?
    Amidst election threats, opinion poll shows Fine Gael ahead with Fianna Fáil gaining ground

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie