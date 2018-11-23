This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tensions rise at US-Mexico border as migrants protest amid army show of force

American soldiers set off rockets while migrants appealed to be let into the US.

By AFP Friday 23 Nov 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,554 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355843

Central America Migrant Caravan Source: AP/PA Images

HUNDREDS OF CENTRAL American migrants staged a boisterous demonstration on the US Mexico border yesterday, screaming for US President Donald Trump to let them in as US soldiers and riot police put on a menacing show of force.

The increased tension over the presence of a thousands-strong migrant caravan came as Trump marked Thanksgiving Day by threatening to close the border if he thinks Mexico has lost control of it.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the busy San Ysidro crossing came to a halt for 40 minutes as dozens of US police wearing helmets and holding rifles formed a line facing the Mexican side of the frontier. Separately, riot police rehearsed deployment movements. US Customs and Border Protection called all of this a “large-scale readiness exercise.”

Central America Migrant Caravan Source: Ramon Espinosa

American soldiers in khaki-colored uniforms set off rockets that exploded with a pungent-smelling white smoke. Helicopters hovered overhead.

Trump has already deployed nearly 6,000 troops along the border and yesterday he threatened to go even further.

“If we find that it gets to a level where we are going to lose control or where people are going to start getting hurt, we will close entry into the country for a period of time until we can get it under control,” Trump told reporters, before firing a warning to Mexico.

Central America Migrant Caravan Source: AP/PA Images

“The whole border. I mean the whole border,” he said, adding that “Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States.”

At almost the same time as the police and troop exercise, at another nearby border crossing called El Chaparral, Central American migrants from the caravan emptying into Tijuana defied the president with a loud rally.

“Open the gates, Trump! We are not looking for war, but work,” shouted Alberto Ruiz, a 22-year-old Honduran.

Central America Migrant Caravan Source: Ramon Espinosa

After a trek of more than a month from Honduras, nearly 5,000 migrants have been living in a makeshift shelter fashioned from an open air sports arena. It rained Wednesday night, drenching their mattresses and other belongings.

“Let’s go to the border! There we can pressure Trump. We are only wasting time and strength at the shelter,” Carlos Rodriguez, also Honduran, yelled into a bullhorn.

‘A special day’

“Today is a special day. It is Thanksgiving in the United States. They are not going to lynch us,” he said as a crowd applauded and screamed in support.

Central America Migrant Caravan Source: AP/PA Images

As the chill of night set in, dozens of migrants lugged their wet belongings from the shelter and set up a new camp right in the middle of a street near the El Chaparral crossing.

Authorities in Tijuana have set up a job fair in an attempt to recruit skilled workers from among the migrants for the benefit of local companies, while Mexico’s migration agency has offered them temporary residency papers.

Some have taken advantage of the offers but others are simply determined to reach the US.

Since setting out more than a month ago, mostly from Honduras, thousands of migrants – including many women and children – have covered about 4,400 kilometers, either walking or hitchhiking, before the first groups began reaching Tijuana at the end of last week.

Central America Migrant Caravan Mexican anti-immigrant activist Paloma Zuniga at the border. Source: AP/PA Images

But there have been tensions since they started arriving at the border town, with some locals fearing crime and violence.

The migrants are mostly fleeing poverty and unrest in Central America’s “Northern Triangle” – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where gang violence has fuelled some of the highest murder rates in the world.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    63,771  12
    2
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    58,057  66
    3
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    50,975  24
    Fora
    1
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    209  0
    2
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    107  0
    3
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    93  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    39,434  44
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    27,912  77
    3
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    26,995  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    13,734  1
    2
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    9,874  3
    3
    		A movie based on a One Direction fanfiction is being criticised for how it portrays relationships
    6,271  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    RUSSIA
    Police release CCTV of Russian men involved in fatal nerve agent attack
    Police release CCTV of Russian men involved in fatal nerve agent attack
    Man killed on runway of Russia's main airport after being hit by plane taking off
    Russia doesn't get its man as Interpol goes for South Korean as new president
    COURT
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man who lost teeth from epileptic seizures fined for possessing cannabis used to treat symptoms

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie