Wednesday 26 December, 2018
'Medical checks' for all children at US border posts after 8-year-old boy dies on Christmas Eve

It is the second death of a migrant child in the care and custody of US Customs and Border Protection in a month.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 10:36 AM
1 hour ago 4,402 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4413929
File photo of a border guard in San Diego
Image: Moises Castillo
File photo of a border guard in San Diego
File photo of a border guard in San Diego
Image: Moises Castillo

US CUSTOMS AND Border Protection (CBP) announced yesterday that it would conduct medical checks on all children in its custody following the death of an eight-year-old Guatemalan migrant – the second child fatality in American detention this month.

The boy, who was with his apprehended father, had been transferred to a New Mexico medical centre showing signs of sickness on Monday, the agency said.

Staff diagnosed him with a cold but later discovered a fever. He was released at midday, with prescriptions for ibuprofen and the antibiotic amoxicillin.

The child was later transferred back to the hospital after showing signs of nausea and vomiting, and died on Monday just before midnight.

CBP said it had not established the cause of death but would “ensure an independent and thorough review of the circumstances”.

Later, commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan announced the agency was “conducting secondary medical checks upon all children in CBP care and custody”, and “reviewing its policies with particular focus on care and custody of children under 10″.

He added CBP was considering seeking medical support from other agencies, among them the US Coast Guard and the Department of Defense.

“CBP is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control on the numbers of children in custody as well,” he said.

Guatemala called on US authorities to conduct a “clear” investigation of the death, adding that “medical reports have been requested… to clarify the cause of death of the child”.

The news of the boy’s death triggered outrage on social media.

“Another child dies under this Administration’s watch,” tweeted Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey of Texas.

“Such a devastating story to hear on Christmas Day.”

“Heartbroken and sickened by this news,” Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico wrote on Twitter.

- ‘Searching for a dream’ - 

The boy’s death came on the same day that Jakelin Caal, a Guatemalan girl who died in US custody under similar circumstances earlier this month, was buried.

Her body was repatriated on Sunday and after a long journey reached San Antonio Secortez, the remote village where her family – members of the indigenous Q’eqchi’ Maya people – live without electricity and other basic services.

“This girl left home happy searching for a dream, but unfortunately died on the way,” community leader Alberto Pop told AFP in the cemetery.

“You hear that in the United States they pay well, not like the companies here in Guatemala — that’s why people leave,” said Pop, whose 22-year-old son Joaquin left in November in search of the American dream.

“I don’t know if he is alive or dead.”

“Unfortunately, these decisions (to migrate) are made because of scarce economic resources,” Jakelin’s cousin Mario Caal said at the funeral.

Jakelin Caal’s 8 December death reignited debate in the United States over immigration policy and the treatment of migrants.

President Donald Trump has made hardline immigration policies a central plank of his presidency, drawing fire from critics who accuse him of demonising migrants for political gain.

He is locked in a battle with Congress over funding for his planned wall along the border with Mexico, which he claims will stem migration from Latin American countries plagued by gang violence and poverty.

“Heartbroken to hear of a second child’s death in CBP custody,” tweeted Nydia Velazquez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York.

“We must demand accountability, find answers and put an end to this Administration’s hateful, dangerous anti-immigrant policies.”

- © AFP 2018

AFP

COMMENTS (18)

