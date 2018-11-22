This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'

Some work 116 hours per week, yet are only paid an average of €2.83 per hour, the High Court was told.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,646 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355634
File photo of a fisherman
Image: AP/Press Association Images
File photo of a fisherman
File photo of a fisherman
Image: AP/Press Association Images

MIGRANT FISHERMEN WORKING on Irish-registered trawlers have claimed they are exploited, underpaid, racially abused and worked to exhaustion. 

In some cases, they are assaulted to a degree that their working conditions are akin to “modern slavery”, the High Court has heard.

The court also heard that the investigations carried out by migrants’ rights groups have revealed that, on average, fishermen from non-EEA countries work an average of approximately 116 hours per week, yet are only paid an average of €2.83 per hour.

Arising out of complaints made by fishermen, the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) has brought proceedings against the State over a work permit scheme it claims is allowing the fishermen to be exploited.

The ITF said there are over a dozen cases of potential human trafficking arising from the scheme that are the subject of criminal investigations.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has been joined to the case as an ‘amicus curiae’ or ‘friend to the court’. Its counsel, Feichin McDonagh SC, told the court today the case raised “important human rights issues”.

In a preliminary application, the federation – which represents unions and transport workers all over the world – wants injunctions including one preventing any work permits under a scheme known as Atypical Working Scheme for Non-EEA Crew in the Irish Fishing Fleet by the State be granted or renewed.

The scheme was introduced by the government in 2016 following the exploitation of workers within the Irish fishing industry being exposed in a British newspaper report.

The ITF claims the scheme does not protect workers from exploitation and human trafficking, and wants the injunction to be kept in place until its case against the scheme has been decided.

The action is against the Minister for Justice and Equality, Ireland and the Attorney General. Represented by Sara Moorhead SC, it has opposed the application for an injunction on grounds including that the ITF does not have the legal standing to bring the action.

Counsel said ITF’s claims concerning the scheme were hotly contested. While emotive language was being used in court it was not the case that the minister or the State was being complicit in any alleged trafficking or exploitation of persons.

Hourly wage of €2.83

Opening the case Matthias Kelly SC, with Michael Lynn SC, for the ITF, described the situation several of the men the IFT had dealt was akin to “modern human slavery”.

The scheme in the way it is framed had the unintended effect of not protecting workers who come from mainly African and Asian countries, they argued.

Lynn said the action is urgent as the ITF wants to ensure no more workers end up being exploited, adding there is a positive obligation on the State to prevent human trafficking.

Kelly said the ITF and many other bodies, ranging from Irish-based groups that deal with migrants to EU bodies and the US State Department, have raised concerns about the effect the scheme has on human trafficking and the exploitation of workers.

Counsel said a report by the Irish Migrant Centre had revealed that exploitation of non-EEA fishermen in the Irish fleet was “widespread”. These men council said were working an average of 116.9 hours a week and yet only received an average hourly wage of €2.83.

Counsel read sworn statements given by a number of the fishermen who claim they have been exploited while working in Ireland.

They were given contracts by fishing boat owners which allow them to work legally in the Irish fishing fleet. However, the men said they were paid well below the minimum wage – which they are legally entitled to.

The men said they were let go from the vessels despite being owed from between €7,000 to €45,000 for hours they worked and were paid far less than Irish or EU fishermen.

The men gave details of the physical and racial abuse they endured while working.

They said boats they worked on were often under-crewed, and expressed concerns at the level of health and safety standards.

One said the vessel he worked on didn’t have a fully functioning radar, and there were a number of near misses at sea. They all complained of working long hours, up to 20 hours a day at sea, and exhaustion.

They said they were often asked to sign documents that contained false information, hide fish that exceeded the boat’s fishing quotas, and given more dangerous work at sea than their EU crewmates.

If they complained the man said they were threatened with deportation, and in one case one of the men said he was assaulted.

One man said one of his skippers had taken drugs while at sea including cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

The injunction application, which is before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor, continues.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    58,185  7
    2
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    57,479  12
    3
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    48,493  65
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    344  0
    2
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    124  0
    3
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    43,647  46
    2
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    33,674  42
    3
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    23,285  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    4,704  1
    2
    		Poll: Did you manage to get your hands on Spice Girls tickets this morning?
    3,630  0
    3
    		At 60 years of age, Ice-T filmed himself trying coffee and bagels for the first time for everyone on the internet ...it's The Dredge
    3,355  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    BELFAST
    Belfast plane incident during takeoff could have been 'catastrophic'
    Belfast plane incident during takeoff could have been 'catastrophic'
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    'A cruel blow' before Christmas: Bombardier to cut almost 500 jobs in North
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    COURT
    Man who lost teeth from epileptic seizures fined for possessing cannabis used to treat symptoms
    Man who lost teeth from epileptic seizures fined for possessing cannabis used to treat symptoms
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    New York trial told that drug baron 'El Chapo' Guzman was leader of deadly Sinaloa cartel, not scapegoat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie