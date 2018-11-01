Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information in relation to the murder of Mikolaj Wilk, who was killed in Cork in June.

An inquest into his death has been adjourned pending the completion of the garda investigation.

The 35-year-old horticulturist and landscape gardener was stabbed to death by a group of four men with machetes in his home in Maglin, Ballincollig, shortly after 3am on Sunday 10 June. He was killed in front of his wife and children.

His wife Elzbieta suffered serious slash wounds to her arms and hands. The two children were physically unharmed but are said to be in a deeply distressed state.

Gardaí are looking into a number of possible motives for the brutal killing.

A number of people have come forward with information to date and gardaí said they wish to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation so far. They have appealed to anyone who has any information to come forward.

Car on fire

Speaking at Gurranabraher Garda Station today, Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan said: “This was an incident that shocked the Ballincollig and wider communities.”

O’Sullivan recalled how on the morning in question, at about 4.20am, Cork County Fire Service responded to a car on fire at Iniskenny, Ballinora, Waterfall. This car, a dark-coloured BMW 3 series, was found within 6km of the Wilk home.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information, who may have seen this BMW around the Maglin, Ballincollig, Ballinora and Waterfall areas between 2am and 5am on 10 June 2018, to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” he said.