Three men arrested over Mikolaj Wilk murder released without charge

THE THREE MEN who were arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Mikolaj (Nick) Wilk in Co Cork last June have been released without charge.

The men, aged in their 30s, were arrested by gardaí following a number of searches in the Ballincollig area on Tuesday morning.

All three have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On 10 June 2018, four men kicked down 35-year-old Wilk’s front door and subjected him to a brutal 10-minute assault with what gardaí believe was a machete.

His family were in the house at the time. His wife Elzbieta suffered serious slash wounds to her arms and hands as she tried to fend off the attackers.

The killing of Wilk, a father-of-two and landscape gardener originally from Poland, sent shockwaves through the local community.

Previously, gardaí confirmed they were liaising with Latvian, Polish and Lithuanian police in their attempts to trace those responsible for his death.