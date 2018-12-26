It's going to be a mild, cloudy, mostly dry end to 2018

IT IS SET to be a mild, cloudy but mostly dry end to the year, with no unsettled weather forecast in the coming days.

Christmas Day was mostly settled and cloudy across the country and the trend is set to continue throughout the week, with no real cold temperatures expected until the new year.

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly mild and dry, with some patches of mist, drizzle and fog mainly in southern, western and northwestern counties and over high ground. There will be maximum temperatures of nine to 12 degrees celsius.

Tonight will remain much the same, with temperatures cooling slightly to between six and eight degrees.

Tomorrow will remain much the same – mild and dry – but with a fair bit of cloud. This pattern of settled weather will remain for the rest of the month.

Met Éireann says that it will stay much the same going into the new year, but that colder weather may develop during the first week of January.