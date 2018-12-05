Missing man found

GARDAÍ HAVE LOCATED a man who was reported missing today.
Bill Fleming went missing from Broadlands, Killiney, in Dublin today at 2.15pm. He has since been located safe and well.
The gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.
