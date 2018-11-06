Police issue fresh appeal for information on murder of missing Belfast woman

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have issued a fresh appeal for information in relation to the disappearance and possible murder of Saoirse Smyth.

Saoirse Smyth (28) was last seen on 11 April 2017 in Belfast, however despite a number of appeals from the PSNI she hasn’t been located.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team believe that Saoirse was potentially murdered.

“The 28-year-old’s family have been left devastated by her disappearance,” Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said.

“To this day Saoirse has not had any contact with her friends or family since the day she disappeared, including on birthdays and Christmases.

This is very unusual for Saoirse and while we are keeping an open mind, we believe that she may have been murdered.

Police believe that someone in the Newry area may have some information about Saoirse’s disappearance as she often commuted from Belfast to Omeath through Newry, using a number of local taxi companies.

“We will not give up investigating what happened to Saoirse and we are working closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana,” Boyce said.

Anyone with information about Saoirse’s disappearance has been asked to contact detectives at the incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or +4428 9065 0222 if you are calling from the Republic of Ireland.