Renewed appeal to help find boy missing from Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have renewed their appeal asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week.

Julian Reed was last seen on the morning of Thursday 15 November in Dripsey, Co Cork.

He is described as being 4’9’’ tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light green hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Julian or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.