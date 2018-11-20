This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Public asked to help find boy missing since last week

Julian Reed was last seen in Dripsey on Thursday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 10:57 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4351138
Julian Reed
Image: Garda Press Office
Julian Reed
Julian Reed
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN CORK have asked for the public’s assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last Thursday.

Julian Reed was last seen on the morning of 15 November in Dripsey, Co Cork.

He is described as being 4’9’’ tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light green hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Julian or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

