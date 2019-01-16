Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly

Lukas Matulionis Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPLIED for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage boy.

Lukas Matulionis (16) was last seen at 7.30am yesterday when he left his home in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

He is described as 6’2″ in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a red Diesel hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms. Gardaí said he has no mobile phone with him.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 973 1290 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.