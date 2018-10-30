This 17-year-old has been missing from her Cork home since Thursday

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a statement asking for the public’s help in tracing a missing 17-year-old.

Simone O’Sullivan is missing from her home in Rochestown in Cork since 25 October.

She is described as being 5′ with thin build, black hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, the teenager was possibly wearing black/white runners and a black and white jacket.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.