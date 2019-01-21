Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Emily Gallagher, who has been missing since 17 January.

The 33-year-old woman was last seen in the Dublin 8 area.

She is described as being 5’7″ in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Emily or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kevin St Garda Station on 01 666 9400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.