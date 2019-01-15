This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old

Eric McLoughlin was last seen at around 3.45pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 10:47 PM
40 minutes ago 3,235 Views 1 Comment
Eric McLoughlin
Image: Garda Press Office
Eric McLoughlin
Eric McLoughlin
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are looking for assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Eric McLoughlin was reported missing yesterday. 

He was last seen at around 3.45pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1. 

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black Under Armour hooded top and black runners with a neon green strip on the heel.

He is described as 5’9″ in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and short fair hair cut tight on sides.

Eric is known to frequent the Dublin city centre, Balbriggan and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

