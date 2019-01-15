Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are looking for assistance from the public in locating the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Eric McLoughlin was reported missing yesterday.

He was last seen at around 3.45pm on O’Connell Street Lower, Dublin 1.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black Under Armour hooded top and black runners with a neon green strip on the heel.

He is described as 5’9″ in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and short fair hair cut tight on sides.

Eric is known to frequent the Dublin city centre, Balbriggan and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.