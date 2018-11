Shannon Doyle Molloy Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to members of the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Clane, Co Kildare.

Shannon Doyle Molloy was last seen was wearing a green nylon top, red t-shirt, black leggings and black Nike runners.

She is described as 5’ 2” in height, with long brown hair and sallow skin.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.