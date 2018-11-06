Garda appeal for missing man (50) from Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man in Co Cork.
Philip O’Hare has been missing from his home in Glounthane, Co Cork since 11.30pm yesterday, 5 November 2018.
Philip is described as:
- 5ft 10″
- Thin build
- Grey hair
- Blue/green eyes.
It is not known what he was last seen wearing.
Gardaí believe Philip O’Hare is using a grey Audi vehicle with part registration 09-C. If anyone sees Philip or this car, you’re asked to please contact gardaí in Mayfield on (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
