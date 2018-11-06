Garda appeal for missing man (50) from Co Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man in Co Cork.

Philip O’Hare has been missing from his home in Glounthane, Co Cork since 11.30pm yesterday, 5 November 2018.

Philip is described as:

5ft 10″

Thin build

Grey hair

Blue/green eyes.

It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Gardaí believe Philip O’Hare is using a grey Audi vehicle with part registration 09-C. If anyone sees Philip or this car, you’re asked to please contact gardaí in Mayfield on (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.