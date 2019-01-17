This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Concern for man missing from Dublin

Joe O’Boyle was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 8:58 AM
1 hour ago 7,957 Views 1 Comment
Joe O’Boyle
Image: Garda Press Office
Joe O’Boyle
Joe O’Boyle
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 21-year-old man.

Joe O’Boyle was last seen on Mayor Street, Dublin 1, on Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as approximately 5’11″ in height and of medium build, with short black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red skiing coat with white trim and a pair of beige chinos, he was carrying a grey Superdry backpack.

Joe currently resides in Darty, Dublin 6, and is originally from Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

