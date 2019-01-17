Concern for man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 21-year-old man.

Joe O’Boyle was last seen on Mayor Street, Dublin 1, on Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as approximately 5’11″ in height and of medium build, with short black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a red skiing coat with white trim and a pair of beige chinos, he was carrying a grey Superdry backpack.

Joe currently resides in Darty, Dublin 6, and is originally from Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.