GARDAÍ IN NAAS have appealed to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Stephen Warren.

Stephen was last seen when he left a hotel in Naas shortly after 12.30am this morning.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.