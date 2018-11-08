This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 9 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday

Maria was last seen at 10am yesterday at Clash, Tralee.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 11:01 PM
1 hour ago 5,965 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330897
Image: GPO
Image: GPO

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Maria Brosnan from Fossa, Co Kerry.

Maria was last seen at 10am yesterday at Clash, Tralee and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as approximately 5ft in height, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair with red hair dye.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, black runners, a floral top with black/ navy background, a dark green fleece, a blue rain jacket and had a large navy and beige handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people dead after 'horrific' mass shooting at bar in California
    86,425  148
    2
    		Wind and rain warnings issued for several counties
    52,471  13
    3
    		Cockroaches, blood spillages, filthy kitchens: Seven food businesses closed last month
    44,431  23
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    568  0
    2
    		Facebook is backing Ireland 'for the long-term' as it moves HQ
    355  0
    3
    		'I always take on too much, and that's a big mistake. You can let people down'
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		Kearney and Ringrose out injured as Schmidt names Ireland team for Argentina
    31,931  132
    2
    		It's official! Goal-hungry Ireland striker Roche's move to Serie A fully confirmed
    26,829  16
    3
    		Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    25,819  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Emma Thompson asked Prince William for a smooch when she was getting her damehood ... it's The Dredge
    7,171  1
    2
    		Poll: What do you think is an acceptable age gap in a relationship?
    5,228  8
    3
    		Here's just one reason why the uniform on last night's Apprentice caused such uproar
    5,052  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    California bar shooter Ian David Long suspected of suffering from PTSD
    Explainer: The US president, the CNN journalist and the case of a doctored video
    There could be a new US visa for Irish citizens - if it's approved by Congress
    COURTS
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Asylum seeker settles High Court action to get father's name on son's birth cert
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    HIGH COURT
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Harris on the defence after judge criticises doctor recruitment process
    Alleged IRA bomber John Downey granted bail in extradition case
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    GARDAí
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    Have you seen 19-year-old Maria? She's missing from Tralee since yesterday
    13 people arrested in investigations into 'serious incidents' in Dublin city
    16-year-old girl missing from Swords found safe and well

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie