Thursday 8 November, 2018
Concern for 16-year-old girl missing from Swords, Dublin

She’s been missing from Swords since lunchtime today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 7:35 PM
Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 7:35 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4330671

Nicole

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Nicole Filipasco from Swords, Co Dublin.

Nicole was last seen at lunchtime today in Swords and her family are concerned for her welfare.

When last seen she was wearing navy/dark leggings, runners and a long sleeved grey and white top.

She is described as 170cm in height, with a sallow complexion, brown hair and hazel/brown eyes. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

