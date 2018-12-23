Appeal for missing Cork woman last seen yesterday afternoon

Paula was last seen at 4pm yesterday.

Paula was last seen at 4pm yesterday.

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing since yesterday afternoon.

Paula Staunton, who is from Mallow, Co Cork, was last seen at 4pm yesterday. The 42-year-old woman is described as 5′ 4” tall and of slim build.

When last seen she was wearing all black clothing.

Paula has access to a 08C registered black Kia Rio hatchback car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow garda station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.