Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing from Dublin.
Gardaí at Store Street Station are looking for Bridget Connors, who was last seen on Wednesday on Eden Quay.
Bridget is described as:
- 5ft 2 in height
- Of slim build
- With dark blonde hair
- And green/blue eyes
When last seen she was wearing:
- Grey bottoms
- A light blue rain jacket
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
