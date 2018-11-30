Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Gardaí at Store Street Station are looking for Bridget Connors, who was last seen on Wednesday on Eden Quay.

Bridget is described as:

5ft 2 in height

Of slim build

With dark blonde hair

And green/blue eyes

When last seen she was wearing:

Grey bottoms

A light blue rain jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.