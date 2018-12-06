This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (66) missing since last month

Fintan Thomas (66) was last seen on John Street, Co Wexford last Monday, 26 November.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 3:33 PM
Image: GPO
Image: GPO

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating the a man missing from Wexford. 

He was reported missing to gardaí a week later on Monday, 3 December. 

Fintan is described as:

  • 5 foot 8 inches in height 
  • With brown hair 
  • And brown eyes 

When last seen, Fintan was wearing:

  • A beige cowboy hat 
  • A black leather jacket 
  • And cream trousers 

Anyone with information on Fintan’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

