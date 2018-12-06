Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (66) missing since last month

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating the a man missing from Wexford.

Fintan Thomas (66) was last seen on John Street, Co Wexford last Monday, 26 November.

He was reported missing to gardaí a week later on Monday, 3 December.

Fintan is described as:

5 foot 8 inches in height

With brown hair

And brown eyes

When last seen, Fintan was wearing:

A beige cowboy hat

A black leather jacket

And cream trousers

Anyone with information on Fintan’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Wexford on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.