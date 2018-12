GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Ann O’Sullivan from Tallaght, Co Dublin.

The 67-year-old was last seen at Tamarisk, Tallaght, at 3am this morning wearing a dark rain jacket, tracksuit bottoms and a pink hat.

She was also carrying a plastic bag and a Roches Store umbrella.

Ann is described as 5′ 1”, slim with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000.