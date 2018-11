GARDAÍ IN MALLOW have issued a public appeal for information about a missing 22-year-old.

Thomas Shinnick, from Buttevant in Cork, was last seen yesterday when he left home with his dog.

He is described as 6’1″ with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a bright blue jacket, dark jeans and blue/brown shoes.

Anyone who may be help find Thomas is urged to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31 450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.