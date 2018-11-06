This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe

The Lithuanian national hasn’t been seen since May, and gardaí are treating her disappearance as homicide.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,919 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4325047
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

Updated 35 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information about a Lithuanian woman who’s been missing since May, after upgrading their investigation to a murder inquiry.

Giedre Raguckaite (29) was last seen at a house in the Laytown area of Meath at around 11pm on 29 May in the company of two men. Gardaí believe she was unconscious when entering the house. 

Gardaí are also satisfied Giedre and both men left the house in the early hours of 30 May.

Speaking at a press conference in Dundalk this afternoon Superintendent Gerry Curley clarified why the investigation has been upgraded to that of murder: 

We established that there was a fairly significant pattern of contact with acquaintances, friends and family prior to the 29 May. There has been no contact from Giedre since then.

Curley also said the circumstances in which she entered the house in Laytown are of serious concern: 

She was not in a very good condition and we believe she was unconscious. We haven’t established established what happened to her and we believe her disappearance is involuntary.

The house in Meath has been declared a crime scene and forensic examinations are under way today. 

The family who are renting the house are not involved in the case. They are being treated as witnesses, and Gardaí have asked that the media and public respect their privacy.

Giedre stayed at a number of addresses in Dundalk after her arrival in Ireland from England last April.

Her last known address was 37 College Heights in Dundalk. She moved out of the property on 23 May and it is not known where she stayed between then and 29 May, although Gardaí say she may have been with friends. 

The last confirmed contact she had was with her father – who lives in Lithuania – by phone at 6.35pm on 29 May.

A Lithuanian national who lives in Dundalk reported her missing to Gardaí on 22 August, on behalf of her family.

Gardaí have since established her phone has not been used since the morning of 30 May. 

Since then, there hasn’t been any activity on her social media accounts, or contact with family or friends.

Gardaí have pursued over 170 lines of enquiry, including liaising with the PSNI, UK police, Interpol, the Lithuanian Police Force and the Lithuanian Embassy. 

Giedre is described as being around 5’4″, of thin build, with shoulder-length blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

As part of the appeal gardaí are seeking assistance from the public, and the Lithuanian community in particular, for details on:

  • Anyone who provided accommodation – temporary or otherwise – for Giedre since 23 May, no matter how short the stay.
  • Anyone who has seen her on or since 29 May.
  • Anyone who has any information surrounding her disappearance on 29 May.

Gardaí urged those who can help to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting from Aisling O’Rourke

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
