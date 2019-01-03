Gardaí seek help finding Dublin teen missing since New Year's Day

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from Dublin since New Year’s Day.

Leon Wilson went missing from his home in Dublin 1 at 12am on Tuesday. The 16-year-old is described as 5′ 7″ in height with a slim build, fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit, a khaki coloured jacket and green runners.

He is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Cork Street and the Teresa’s Garden areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Store Street on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.