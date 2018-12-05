This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 5 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Forensic scientists revisiting 20 cases of unidentified remains with new DNA testing

The new testing process has allowed scientists to retest samples from as far back as the late 90s.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,777 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4377619
As part of the Missing Persons Day ceremony, family members released a number of homing pigeons.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
As part of the Missing Persons Day ceremony, family members released a number of homing pigeons.
As part of the Missing Persons Day ceremony, family members released a number of homing pigeons.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FORENSIC SCIENCE IRELAND has developed new testing processes in the last year that will allow them to revisit a number of cases of unidentified remains in the coming months.

These processes have already had success, helping in the identification of the remains of three people in the last six months alone.

In October, bone fragments that had been found in Bunratty, Co Clare in 2001 were identified as belonging to Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan, a 20-year-old man from Limerick who had been missing for 18 years.

The remains of Margaret Glennon, who went missing in 1995 were recovered in 2014, but were only identified recently using these new tests.

The processes also helped to match remains found in 2002 to James Gallagher, who has been missing since 1999.

Speaking at the National Missing Persons Day ceremony in Dublin, Dr Dorothy Ramsbottom of Forensic Science Ireland said there were two big developments that led to these successes.

The first is an improved bone extraction technique that is particularly good at generating profiles from bones that have been immersed in water for some time. The lab has also improved its searching capabilities so it can perform familial and pedigree DNA searches on its daabase.

She said Ireland is one of the few jurisdictions in Europe that provides this service.

“It has allowed us to revisit archive samples as far back as the late 1990s and we are now having some successes,” she told family members of missing persons at the ceremony.

She said there are approximately 20 cases that “have to be revisited”.

This work is slow and tedious however our work in the coming months will be on these samples.

The ceremony also heard from Claire Shine, whose 28-year-old son Paul Shine Dixon went missing while travelling in France in 2009. His remains were found in 2017 and identified through DNA testing in July this year. 

“At times over the years I found it difficult to go through or concentrate on anything else that was going on. The lack of sleep was awful, always fearing the worst and spending day after day trying to think of things that might help find him,” she said. 

The family had provided DNA samples to gardaí for the database and in July they were contacted and told human remains found in December 2017 in Perpignan had been identified as Paul’s.

The physical feeling of well being that flowed through me on hearing this news is hard to explain. Different feelings ranging from complete sorrow now that all hope of finding Paul alive was gone, to the happiness that he was finally found left me completely overwhelmed.

Dr Ramsbottom said she wanted to stress to families the importance of providing Forensic Science Ireland with samples as remains can only be matched to a profile if it is on the database.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman Seán McLoughlin on list of top-earning Youtube stars for 2018
    46,778  26
    2
    		Longford garda under armed protection after video shared of him firing gun on duty
    42,372  0
    3
    		Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    41,290  0
    Fora
    1
    		Applegreen built a fuel station exactly where it said a rival's plan would cause traffic chaos
    2,250  0
    2
    		Tech behemoths are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    354  0
    3
    		'I think my blind optimism papered over the blatant risk. Now I think, that was ballsy'
    114  0
    The42
    1
    		Keane doesn't want to be 'one of these players who becomes fat, drinking and playing golf all the time'
    25,856  19
    2
    		Ireland set to play opening Euro 2020 qualifier at 2,300-capacity stadium
    24,525  25
    3
    		'In four years, I don't think Kellie will be able to beat me... I won't be stepping down for anyone then'
    21,524  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran's latest outfits sparked debate about the different expectations we have for men and women
    11,043  9
    2
    		Dating someone who is extremely online, macking on a shy person and climate change anxiety - it's Dear Fifi
    4,224  0
    3
    		Criticism of Jesy Nelson's new tattoo may be the only issue fans and Piers Morgan agree on
    4,214  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Spanish court upholds disputed nine-year jail sentence for 'wolf pack' sex attack gang
    Spanish court upholds disputed nine-year jail sentence for 'wolf pack' sex attack gang
    Murder trial collapses over Prime Time discussion about another case
    Clare man tricked stepdaughter into having sex with him by posing as stranger online, court hears
    GARDAí
    Human remains found in Co Laois believed to be of man missing since earlier this year
    Human remains found in Co Laois believed to be of man missing since earlier this year
    Criminals are using social media to recruit Irish students as 'money mules'
    Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal
    FRANCE
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests
    Opinion: It is not just about petrol prices - years of austerity in France caused violent protests
    French Prime Minister suspends fuel hikes in bid to end 'yellow vest' protests
    Luka Modric edges out French World Cup stars to win 2018 Ballon d'Or
    RTÉ
    Young Offenders, snow at the Zoo and festive flicks: Here's a look at RTÃ's Christmas schedule
    Young Offenders, snow at the Zoo and festive flicks: Here's a look at RTÉ's Christmas schedule
    Dutch church holds month-long 'marathon mass' to protect refugee family from deportation
    Late Late Toy Show most watched programme on Irish TV so far this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie