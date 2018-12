GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information in relation to a teenager who is missing from Co Meath.

17-year-old Ryan Ndede has been missing from Navan since 28 November.

He is described as being 5’8″, of medium build with tight black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a red puffy jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

He is believed to be in the Drogheda or Balbriggan area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100.