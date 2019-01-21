Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday

GARDAÍ IN RONANSTOWN are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts 17-year-old Sara Quinn from Dublin.



Sara was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at approximately 7pm last Tuesday, 15 January.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a red jumper, black jacket and white runners.

Sara is described as 5ft 2in in height, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.