This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday

17-year-old Sara was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 21 Jan 2019, 11:15 PM
1 hour ago 6,210 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4452315

GARDAÍ IN RONANSTOWN are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts 17-year-old Sara Quinn from Dublin.
 
Sara was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre at approximately 7pm last Tuesday, 15 January.

When last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a red jumper, black jacket and white runners.

Sara is described as 5ft 2in in height, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Camogie star charged with assaulting two women in Cork pub
    97,365  0
    2
    		Teen who stared at Native American protester says he was trying to calm the situation
    78,342  150
    3
    		Bilateral deal between the UK and Ireland ruled out
    73,863  38
    Fora
    1
    		Hainan Airlines is launching a second direct route from Ireland to China
    846  0
    2
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    633  0
    3
    		Irish firm Symphony is trying to claw back €3.6m it lost in a claimed bitcoin fraud
    434  0
    The42
    1
    		Lowry climbs back inside world's top 50 after bumper payday in Abu Dhabi
    30,234  28
    2
    		Munster's Tadhg Beirne ruled out of opening rounds of Six Nations
    23,968  52
    3
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    23,191  76
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Imagine if a high-profile woman echoed Russell Brand's approach to parenting
    10,101  6
    2
    		A Youtuber raised €175k for a charity supporting transgender kids 'to spite' Father Ted creator Graham Linehan
    7,872  5
    3
    		You don't have to take a 7 day break on the contraceptive pill to appease the Pope anymore
    6,676  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Have you seen Sara? She's been missing from Dublin since last Tuesday
    Gardaí appeal for help to find Emily Gallagher missing from Dublin
    Missing boy (14) found safe and well
    DUBLIN
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped 14-year-old patient that he played chess with, trial told
    Family of 18-year-old missing for 10 days 'very concerned for his wellbeing'
    Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well
    PSNI
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Third Derry security alert in a day, after van abandoned outside girls' school
    Derry car bomb has 'absolutely nothing to do with Brexit', Bradley says
    CCTV footage of Derry city centre car bomb released as two men (20s) arrested
    DERRY
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Detectives 'extremely close' to breakthrough over murder of RUC officer in Omagh
    Derry City complete the capture of former Celtic youth player from Brighton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie