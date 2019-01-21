This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Help sought to find boy (14) missing from his home in south Dublin

Shane O’Connor was last seen in the Woodpark area of Ballinteer.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 21 Jan 2019, 10:51 AM
7 minutes ago 633 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4450964
A photo of Shane, who has not been seen since Friday.
Image: Garda Press Office
A photo of Shane, who has not been seen since Friday.
A photo of Shane, who has not been seen since Friday.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing from his home since Friday.

Shane O’Connor from Ballinteer in Dublin was last seen at about 5.15pm on Friday 18 January in Woodpark in the area. 

The teenager is described as being 5’11″ in height, of slim build and with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners. 

Gardaí say that the he has been known to frequent the Wicklow area. 

Anyone who may have seen Shane or has information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-6665600 or any other garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

