Help sought to find boy (14) missing from his home in south Dublin

A photo of Shane, who has not been seen since Friday.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing from his home since Friday.

Shane O’Connor from Ballinteer in Dublin was last seen at about 5.15pm on Friday 18 January in Woodpark in the area.

The teenager is described as being 5’11″ in height, of slim build and with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners.

Gardaí say that the he has been known to frequent the Wicklow area.

Anyone who may have seen Shane or has information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-6665600 or any other garda station.